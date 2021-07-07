Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in June

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

