Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.06. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 4,943 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4,467.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

