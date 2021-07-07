Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

