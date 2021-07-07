Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of ADN opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $429.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

