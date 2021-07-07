Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

AEVA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,084. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.