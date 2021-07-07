Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $246.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $176.89 and last traded at $175.64, with a volume of 16757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

