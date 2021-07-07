AGF Investments Inc. Sells 11,616 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

