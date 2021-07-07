AGF Investments Inc. Sells 3,355 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 76.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $227,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 245,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $580.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $582.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

