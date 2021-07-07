AGF Investments Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 588.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

