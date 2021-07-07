AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.