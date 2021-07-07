AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,222.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,296.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.