Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:A opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.73. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,777 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

