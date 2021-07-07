Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. It has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, it is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. The Osisko acquisition is also expected to be accretive to Agnico Eagle and will also improve its total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost profiles. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $162,762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

