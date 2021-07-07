Aidos Kuneen 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.20 or 0.06804600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.62 or 0.01502929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00405204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00155985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.34 or 0.00642271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00416145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00347548 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

