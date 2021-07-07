Air Canada (TSE:AC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.43.

TSE AC opened at C$26.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.36.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

