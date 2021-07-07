Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of APD opened at $286.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

