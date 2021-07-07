Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $114,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $375,721,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $233,524,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,058,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock valued at $323,938,307. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

