Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently commented on EADSY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $34.72.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.