Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EADSY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $34.72.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

