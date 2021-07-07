AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 450,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AirNet Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.