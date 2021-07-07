Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKZOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. 20,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.