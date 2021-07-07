Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.