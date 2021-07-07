Alchemix Price Up 12.3% This Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Alchemix has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $400.43 or 0.01171989 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $113.59 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00930317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

