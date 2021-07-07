Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,044,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

