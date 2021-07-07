Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,351 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $135,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. 17,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,285. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.