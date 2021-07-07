AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 2,241.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 1,015,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

