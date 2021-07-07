AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $238,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $5,729,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth $760,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $584.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $578.63. AMERCO has a one year low of $289.95 and a one year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.