AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.