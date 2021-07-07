AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,475 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

