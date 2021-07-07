AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $368.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.84 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

