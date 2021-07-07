AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 179.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 206,675 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 886,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,613 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

