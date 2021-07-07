Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce $45.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $46.68 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $195.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $212.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $239.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 331,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

