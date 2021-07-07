Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.44 ($60.52).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.80. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.