Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.44 ($60.52).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA:ALO opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.80. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.