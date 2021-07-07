Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $313,686.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. 125,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.80 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

