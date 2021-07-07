Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.