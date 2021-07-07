Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,361,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.