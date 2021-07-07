American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:AXL opened at $10.76 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

