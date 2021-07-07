American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $171.23. 121,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $172.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

