American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $8,383,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

