American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 14,664 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMSC stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $491.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,268,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 78.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 358,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.