American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.50. American Well shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 1,918 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

