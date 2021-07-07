America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.61 Million

Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $261.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.51 million and the highest is $279.70 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $187.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. 37,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,769. The company has a market capitalization of $899.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.67. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

