ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AMSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. AMS has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

