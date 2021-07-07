ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
AMSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. AMS has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $13.91.
AMS Company Profile
ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.
