Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.60 Million

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $671.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.76 million and the lowest is $614.84 million. Copart posted sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.74. 1,338,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,968. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

