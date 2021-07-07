Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.