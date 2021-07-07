Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million.

Several brokerages have commented on JNCE. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 292,744 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,728,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE opened at $6.38 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

