Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Savara posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of SVRA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a current ratio of 27.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

