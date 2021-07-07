Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.85 EPS

Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. WSFS Financial reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

WSFS opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

