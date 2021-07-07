Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $78.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.77 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $309.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million.

AMSF opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, S&T Bank grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

