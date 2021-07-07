Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce $81.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the lowest is $80.70 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.81. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

